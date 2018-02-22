Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes the Terriers' direct rivals in the race for Premier League survival are under more pressure than his side ahead of the run in.

Town sit 17th in the top flight with 11 matches to play, but take on six bottom-half sides in their next seven games, giving them a good opportunity to secure a second successive season in the Premier League.

And the "proud" Wagner believes the pressure is off Town heading into that run of matches, with the weight of expectancy much greater for the other clubs threatened by relegation.

One of those sides is Alan Pardew's West Bromwich Albion, who host Town on Saturday afternoon.

The 46-year-old former US international believes the Baggies' capture of Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window in particular shows just how much pressure is on the midlands club.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “I'm very proud of where we are so far with 27 points from 27 games in the most difficult circumstances of any Premier League club for sure, not only financial-wise.

“I'm excited to see where this will end.

“It feels a little bit like the last few months of last season in the Championship when I was very proud of what the players had done, but also so excited to wonder, 'What at the end will we get out of it?'

“We know that we have a chance to stay up and I think the most important thing will be how we deal with defeats, because we'll have some defeats in the next 11 games.

“There are fixtures that are more winnable than others and maybe our advantage is that we are so calm and so clear in our head.

“We know where we've come from and we really can be focused on what we have to do, rather than contend with all the other talk that maybe other teams who are in our situation have to deal with.

“If we speak about pressure, what kind of pressure do Newcastle have? Or Southampton? Or West Brom? They loaned Sturridge from Liverpool. This only shows how the pressure is on that club.”