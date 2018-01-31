Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are caught between a rock and a hard place when assessing their team’s plight at the moment.

Most are becoming increasingly worried about the relegation battle , despite accepting David Wagner’s side were outshone by a classy Liverpool in the 3-0 John Smith’s Stadium defeat.

Others believe Town should be more adventurous, noting just one goal scored in the last five Premier League outings and only three points collected in the last seven.

Richard, in Kirkburton, said: “Still too many mistakes and not enough creative work going forward.

“Hogg was easily man of the match but Billing was poor. I can’t understand why we spend £12m on Pritchard and leave him on the bench when it was crying out for a creative player that Mooy wasn’t, again.

“Looked better going forward after the first goal but too many players didn’t step up to the mark.

“The team are better than this – again need to play for each other as they did in the first half of the season.”

Supporter Paul, in Mirfield, said simply: “Rather lose having a go.

“No link-up play, no pace, midfield disjointed.”

Tony, in Salendine Nook, is not optimistic about the final 13 league matches but hopes to be surprised.

“The writing is on the wall for Town,” he said.

“The Premier League is making Town look inept.

“I can’t see where the next win will come from. Steve Mounie will not put his foot in and Phil Billing is not Premier League standard. Championship here we come? I hope I am proved wrong.”

Another Sally Nook fan, Frank, believes the strikers, Mounie and Laurent Depoitre, were left stranded.

“This much-demanded formation did not work: there was no midfield outlet to link with the twin strikers,” he reasoned.

“Mooy had a stinker and Billing lacked the oomph that his role required.

“Hadergjonaj did well and Depoitre worked his socks off.

“Liverpool were lucky with all three goals but we were never a threat to them.

“Ref was awful in the second half, but that was no excuse. Our rivals are all showing the ability to win key games, but we are not.”

For more optimism, go to Bill in Emley.

“What I wanted was an improved performance and, generally, got it,” he said.

“Liverpool were just too good. Playing two up front didn’t work for me because it removes a midfielder who can tackle.

“And Aaron Mooy reminds me of the jaded, out-of-form Harry Kane who so disappointed at Euro 2016.

“Wagner needs to be brave and put him on the bench for at least the next three games. I’m not panicking - yet.”

Roy, in Retford, also didn’t feel Town were tactically correct.

“Confused by the selection although I hate to criticise Wagner,” he said.

“Depoitre and Mounie cannot play together – that is now confirmed.

“Not an excuse, but refereeing and assistants were poor. Schindler again MOM for me, he was awesome.

“To go in 1-0 down would have given us a chance and the game would not have gone from us if the Depoitre chance had gone in. Now getting worried about our situation.”

Tim, who follows from Jersey, praised the home fans in a crowd of 24,121.

“We cannot be critical, we have Championship players playing against world class internationals,” he said.

“However, Wagner has time to bring in two more Premiership players.

“We lacked everything. No pace, no passing, no idea

“The teamsheet looked fantastic, the sheet we have all been looking for, but the product was dire. We still have a chance, but we have to attack. If we don’t score a goal, we don’t get three points.”