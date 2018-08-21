Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is aiming to recreate Huddersfield Town 's "miracle story" with the Bluebirds as the newly-promoted side look to retain their Premier League status this season.

The former Town manager achieved a record eighth promotion of his career with the south Wales side last season and sees the Terriers as a good example to follow in the top flight.

The boss will return to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend to take on his old employers, having recorded a first point of the season with Cardiff on Saturday against Newcastle United .

On the prospect of returning to Town with Cardiff, Warnock told WalesOnline : "That's another miracle story, what they've done is unbelievable really.

"But it's good for us. We look at what they've done and we want to do what they did.

"Now we've got the squad together I think we can be more optimistic travelling away from home.

"We're going to take one or two drubbings, but everybody is in this league. We have to just make sure we don't read too many newspapers when things aren't going so well and stick to the task.

"I think this can become a fortress. Even the top six sides I don't think will enjoy coming here."

When asked whether any of his players picked up a knock in their goalless draw with Newcastle, he added: "Not that I'm aware of. Everybody wants to play. The next home match, wow. That's what the lads dream about, Arsenal at home. And for me, one of the best games of the season is going to Huddersfield.

"I loved it there. It's amazing to think I'm taking a Premier League team to Huddersfield who are in the Premier League so it's very special to me."