Neil Warnock does not believe Jonathan Hogg deliberately headbutted Harry Arter in Huddersfield Town's goalless draw with Cardiff City.

Hogg was dismissed after a collision with the former AFC Bournemouth man left the midfielder in a heap in the Town box, but Warnock believes the incident looked worse than it was.

That's because of the movement of Hogg's head when pushing Arter, with the 29-year-old's brow coming into close proximity with the Republic of Ireland international's face.

Warnock explained: "When you look at it, I think the linesman has given it.

"It is head to head, but what throws the linesman is that he pushes him in the end and it looks like his head goes forward.

"I don't think Hogg would do that on purpose and he came over to see me and said he hadn't headbutted him, he just pushed him.

"It looks like that but it's difficult.

"The linesman is 35 to 40 yards away, isn't he? But he gives what he sees."

Warnock added that he though his side should have won the match in the second half, but some poor finishing cost the Bluebirds two points.

He said: "Obviously at the end I am disappointed. I thought we could have won it really with a little bit more clinical finishing at the end.

"I thought they were on their last legs really and we couldn't take our opportunities so I'm disappointed.

"We started nervously, but even though they had a lot of possession, I don't think Neil [Etheridge] had a shot to save.

"I think the shape was really good.

"I was just disappointed at half time. I said to them they couldn't do any better, whereas I thought we could do a lot better.

"Then in the second half we started on the front foot and we were a lot better in the second half, even before the sending off.

"And then after the sending off I thought we played really well against 10 men and created the chances and should have gone home with three points."