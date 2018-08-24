Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has praised the job David Wagner has done at Huddersfield Town in the build up to the Terriers' clash with the Bluebirds this weekend.

The former Town manager brings his Cardiff side to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, with the Sheffield-born boss returning to the ground where he achieved the fourth promotion of his managerial career.

Warnock took the Terriers from the Second Division to the First in 1995 and has experienced four more promotions since then, leaving him with a record of eight across his 38-year career.

In the time since the boss left Town, the Terriers have experienced two relegations and three promotions, the most recent of which was masterminded by head coach Wagner as Town entered the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And Warnock believes the current Town boss has done an excellent job at the John Smith's Stadium.

He told WalesOnline : "It’s incredible. Just as much as what we did last year, nobody gave them a chance.

"We beat them at the end of the season they went up and it was fabulous for them.

"David has done a great job, he’s improved the squad no end and it’ll be tough. They’ll be looking at our game as a must win."

But despite believing Town will see the clash as a must-win match already, Warnock has not put the same pressure on his side.

He added: "I don’t think it’s a must-win game but we have to try and get results.

"You have to look at the rest of the division for points.

"We've got to learn quickly. I thought we learned against Bournemouth and we were unlucky against Newcastle."

Cardiff have picked up one point from their first two matches, while Town sit rooted to the foot of the Premier League table after kicking off their season with back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City .

But Warnock does not believe too much should be read into the Terriers' opening defeats.

"Everyone is going to lose two games to Chelsea and Man City," said the 69-year-old.

"Man City can score double figures against anyone on their day. I love watching David Silva and they just carry on even without de Bruyne."