Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock believes he has quietened down since his time as Huddersfield Town manager.

The 69-year-old returns to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend with the Bluebirds in the first Premier League meeting between himself and his former club.

Warnock is well-liked at Town after achieving promotion from Division Two with the Terriers back in 1995, but one moment from his tenure - other than the famous promotion - still sticks out in the memory of many Town fans.

That was his foul-mouthed tirade directed at the Town players when the Terriers were taking on Shrewsbury Town in their promotion season.

Warnock launched into the rant at half time at Gay Meadow when his side were 2-0 down to the Shrews, with the expletive-filled attack caught on camera in the dressing room.

But the boss believes he has become quieter with experience and admits he now knows what to do and what not to do.

When asked about the rant, Warnock told WalesOnline: "The volume has gone down since my time there, but I still have the same desire.

"As you get older you get a bit more experienced in what to do and what not to do. My daughter gets shown it at school and college but you get times like that."

On Town, the boss added: "I know the chairman Dean Hoyle very well and there’s a few that have been there.

"Andy Booth is still there, he was my main man there so it’ll be nice to see a few faces. I went back there for the reunion there and the lads haven't changed.

"It’s a lovely club, a real family club and I was really proud to take them into the new stadium from the old Leeds Road."