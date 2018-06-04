Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former fans' favourite Iain Dunn believes Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town side exuded the same Terrier Spirit as David Wagner's current squad.

The 48-year-old featured 243 times for the club over a five year period between 1992 and 1997 which brought about two trips to Wembley under promotion specialist Warnock.

Although the first trip ended in disappointment with an Autoglass Trophy defeat defeat to Swansea City on penalties, the second secured promotion to the First Division with a 2-1 Play-Off final victory over Bristol Rovers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“That changing room was the best I have ever been in,” recalled Iain Dunn. “We had the likes of Ronnie Jepson, Pat Scully, Phil Starbuck, John Dyson – all good footballers with great characters.

“That is why we were so successful and it was all down to Neil Warnock.

“He builds squads designed to win but also just as importantly, designed to get on with each other and challenge each other positiviely.

“He managed to harness the squad harmony in such a way that it made us a little bit better than what we were.

“The standards between that team and David Wagner's may be a lot different but it is the same principle – pushing each other to be better than they are.”

“It's a style and philosophy that has served him well since – and I bet Cardiff City's players love their changing room under him (Neil Warnock).”

And Dunn believes last year's SkyBet Championship Play-Off win and subsequent successful battle to avoid Premier League relegation this campaign means the current crop are currently 'living a footballing dream'.

“The players look happy, they work hard for each other and there's a little bit of a desire to prove people wrong,” Dunn added.

“I would imagine those players are loving it – we were moving from the Second Division to the First while they've moved from the Championship to the Premier League and stayed there.

“The experiences of playing a couple of games at Wembley were the best times of my life

“Today's players will have the same feelings but get to play in the Premier League against the world's best teams – it must feel a little bit unreal.

“I think when you watch the players you can see they appreciate the situation and what they have achieved – but I know they won't rest on their laurels.”