Huddersfield Town continue to sit precariously above the Premier League drop zone after a disappointing defeat at Newcastle United.

In a game lacking in any real quality from both sides, Ayoze Perez's 80 minute strike for the Magpies was the difference at a rain-soaked St James' Park.

The Terriers struggled to fashion any real chance throughout the encounter and have claimed just seven points from ten league games this calendar year.

Only bottom side West Bromwich Albion, with four points, have fared worse with the defeat seeing David Wagner's men slip down to 16 in the table.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's St James' Park encounter...

First Half

13 Minutes: Matt Ritchie swings a dangerous ball into the area, Tommy Smith deals with it but his clearance is collected by Jonjo Shelvey who’s fierce volley deflects off his own play and wide.

16 Minutes: Ritchie is played through one-on-one but Jonas Lossl is alert to it.

26 Minutes: Dwight Gayle collects a long ball and cuts inside from the left but Lossl saves well.

29 Minutes: Newcastle take a quick free-kick and find Gayle over the top who tries to lob Lossl but it’s inches wide.

33 Minutes: Gayle is picked out by Yedlin in the area but he blazes over the bar from eight yards out.

40 Minutes: Newcastle appeal for a penalty as Kenedy and Tommy Smith collide just inside the area but the referee waves it away.

Second Half

46 Minutes: Van La Parra has a cross cut out by Shelvey before the Newcastle man slices an effort wide from 20 yards out at the other end.

59 Minute: The ball falls to Depoitre on the edge of the area but he drags an effort just wide of goal.

65 Minutes: Mathias Zanka meets Mooy’s corner but his header hits a man on the line and falls into the arms of Magpie keeper Martin Dubravka.

69 Minutes: Atsu cuts in from the right but slices an effort high and wide from 20 yards out.

79 Minutes: A great long ball forward, Islam Slimani controls it on his chest, but is forced wide before Town clear.

80 Minutes: GOAL – Ayoze Perez puts Newcastle ahead after Kenedy square the ball to the attacking midfielder who places it in the back of the net from five yards out.

90+ 1 Minutes: A deep cross looks to be heading towards Collin Quaner at the back post but he can’t get enough on it.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith (Mounie, 83’), Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Mooy, Hogg; Pritchard, Kachunga (Quaner, 56’), van la Parra (Malone, 86’); Depoitre.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Billing, Ince, Hadergjonaj.

Booked: Mooy, Hogg, Schindler, Quaner.

Newcastle United (4-4-1-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie (Atsu, 67’), Shelvey, Diame (Hayden, 79’) , Kenedy; Perez; Gayle (Slimani, 75’).

Subs Not Used: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Murphy.

Booked: Lascelles.

Half time: Newcastle United 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 52,261