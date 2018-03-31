Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by a solitary goal by Newcastle United at St James' Park today.

Ayoze Perez slid in with 10 minutes to go to hand the Geordies all three points and move Rafa Benitez's side closer to survival.

The loss for Town on the other hand sees David Wagner's men slip to 16th in the table, with the Terriers having six matches left to navigate as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from St James' Park.

Key moment

Kenedy choosing to play in Ayoze Perez for the goal, rather than shoot himself.

Moan of the match

A very negative display from David Wagner’s travelling Terriers, who failed to record a shot on target.

Talking point

Elias Kachunga looks to be sidelined for another few weeks after picking up a knock on his first start since returning from a previous knee injury.

Man of the match

Laurent Depoitre : Battled hard as the lone striker on a tough day for Town.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Martin Atkinson (West Yorkshire): Dished out a number of yellow cards, but had a decent day at St James’ Park.

Atmosphere

The Town fans were in fine voice at St James’ Park, with the home support erupting after the late strike.

Verdict

Another loss to a relegation rival has kept Town well and truly in the scrap to avoid the drop.