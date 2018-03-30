Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has urged his players against complacency ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

"Forget about the position in the table, that is what I told my players," the Spaniard told media ahead of the St James' Park encounter.

"Huddersfield are a good team in the Premier League. They don't feel the same pressure as top sides in the division.

"They can play and enjoy it and they have nothing to lose."

And having won the last two home games against Manchester United and Southampton , has urged his side to come out of the traps quickly against the Terriers.

"We need to give the fans something to cheer about by starting with a high tempo. Scoring an early goal makes it easier and better for everyone," Benitez said.

"Huddersfield are not a team that will attack all the time as they are well organised and counter attack.

"They are aggressive but patient. Both teams will try to win and it will be interesting to see how we manage them."

Benitez is also boosted by the return of January signing of Islam Slimani from injury for the final, crucial run-in.

"When you get closer to the end, every game is important. It is a massive game for both teams and it will be easier if we win, but we have to keep going regardless," added Benitez.