Huddersfield Town travel to Newcastle United bidding to claim three precious points that would go a long way to cementing the club’s top-flight status for another 12 months at the very least.

The Terriers must bounce back from the disappointing performances against Swansea City and Crystal Palace in front of the John Smith’s faithful and are 9/2 underdogs to leave the North-East with all three points on Saturday; Newcastle 4/5 favourites with BetVictor and the draw 5/2.

The Magpies went up with Town 12 months ago, winning the SkyBet Championship title on the final day of the campaign, and have grafted well since their return to football’s top table in August.

Rafa Benitez’s side have found a way to earn results from uninspiring performances and, sat 13th in the table, have a four-point cushion from those amongst the bottom three.

BetVictor are 16/1 that Newcastle return to the Championship next season however, they would need to lose each of their remaining six games to do so - and should get at least a point when hosting West Bromwich Albion at St James’ Park next month.

I think they should get at least a point against Town on Saturday as well, but expect the visitors to be much improved in the final third.

The Terriers did everything but score against Swansea at the start of the month, and the law of averages dictates Steve Mounie and co. can’t be as unlucky again in front of goal.

Mounie is Town’s leading scorer with eight league goals in his maiden season in English football and remains Town’s biggest threat going forward.

BetVictor are 7/1 he opens the scoring at Newcastle and 3/1 he scores anytime against the Magpies.

Goals from Nahki Wells and Jack Payne saw Town win the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season and BetVictor are 16/1 for David Wagner’s side to win by the same scoreline.

Town are 10/1 to win and both teams to score however, I expect both to settle for a share of the spoils and like BetVictor’s 3/1 that both sides net in an entertaining draw in the North-East.

