After a fortnight off for the international break, it's a return to Premier League action for Huddersfield Town as they face Newcastle United at St James' Park.

It will have been a long two weeks for David Wagner's side after the disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this month.

They face a Magpies side one point ahead of the Terriers with Rafa Benitez installing a steely quality to pick up points since Christmas - Manchester City (twice) and Liverpool the only sides in three months to record league wins against them.

Ahead of the clash the Examiner caught up with Jonathan Drape-Comyn from The Mag fanzine , to get his thoughts on the goings-on at St James' Park as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Newcastle United's season so far?

I am satisfied. If you had said at the start of the season we would be 13th at this stage, then I would have snapped your hand off. Although I admit that our ‘decent’ position doesn’t tell the whole story given how close things are at the bottom.

We had a terrible run over November and December, which is essentially the reason we are where we are.

However, we had a good start to the season and since beating West Ham just before Christmas, we have only lost to Liverpool and Manchester City.

So I look at it more of a case of we suffered from a terrible, and somewhat unlucky at times, run of form rather than there are massive problems in the team.

Do you think Mike Ashley will actually sell up? Or Rafa Benitez leave in the summer if not?

If we go down then Rafa will leave, I think that is a given. Either way, I am in no doubt Mike Ashley will be here no matter what come September.

Takeover talk was plenty at the end of 2017 but it came to nothing and I think the majority of fans would agree with me in saying they have moved on from the Amanda Staveley saga (although that doesn’t mean we don’t want it).

If I had to make a prediction now it would be that come September, Newcastle United will be in the Premier League with Rafa Benitez as manager and Mike Ashley still owning the club.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

The beauty of Newcastle United this season is that there isn’t really a player to look out for. There isn’t really an outstanding talent in the squad that can change a game, or give defenders a nightmare.

Jonjo Shelvey is probably the closest to that, and on his day, he is a quality player. But then again, what footballer isn’t quality ‘on their day’?

If I had to pick one it would have to be Kenedy, he has been a brilliant since signing in January. A big lad, strong, pacey, can beat a man and has a hell of a left foot on him. I would love to have him permanently but I have a feeling he will be playing European football somewhere next season.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

They have surprised everyone again! It was probably naïve of me but I thought they would go straight back down this year. I look at them similarly to how I looked at Bournemouth a few seasons back.

A side that plays good football, but without a big fan base, with a young manager and a team inexperienced in the PL they shouldn’t be there?

Obviously that is completely wrong and Huddersfield have proved that you don’t need to the stereotypical Pulis/Allardyce method to be a success. You never know, they may still go down, but based on their season so far, I don’t think they will.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Newcastle side, and why?

I’m afraid I have to go with the obvious one and say Aaron Mooy. The first time I saw him was actually a few years ago Australia played England at the Stadium of Light and he was probably their best player.

I don’t think he had come to England yet, but when I did, I had a feeling he would be a success based on that brief 90 minutes I had seen him play.



The next time I saw him he ran the game against us in the second week of the season last year in the Championship. A quality player and someone I think Huddersfield must hold on to at all costs regardless of what league they are in next season.

Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record NUFC Wins (24), Draws (14), HTAFC Wins (21)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

Yeah, that crazy 2-1 game at the beginning of the Championship season. We had lost the opening game against Fulham, and so it seemed a formality that we would kick on with an easy win against ‘little’ Huddersfield… it turned out not to be the case.

At the time it was a disaster, but given how well Huddersfield performed in the Championship and how much they pushed both Newcastle and Brighton it turned out to be not the worst result given the context.

The fact so much was made of our 3-1 win later in the season shows how we underestimated Huddersfield earlier in the campaign.

Score predictions?

It will be tight but I will go for a 1-0 Newcastle win with the goal coming in the last 20 minutes.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? And Town?

As long as it is 17 or above I really don’t care. The only think I would ask is that we make sure we are 100% safe before we play at home to Chelsea in our last game.

As for Huddersfield, looking at their fixtures, the next few games are massive for them given that their last few games are against top sides. However, West Brom are gone in my opinion, and I think it will be between Stoke, Southampton and West Ham for the other two places.

I will be more than happy to see the three promoted teams from last season stay up... especially considering that Huddersfield looks set to be our derby team for the foreseeable future (haha).