Huddersfield Town make the trip up to the North East this weekend to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Terriers will be hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday after losing to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace before last week's international break.

It will be no easy task though, the Magpies currently have a formidable home record - winning their last two against Southampton and Manchester United without conceding.

If you're making the journey this Saturday to support the Terriers, here's our handy away guide devised by Tom Stevens - and have a safe journey!

What is the address?

Barrack Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4ST

How many passionate Terriers are making the trip to the Toon?

The seat allocation for Town fans at St James' Park is 3,200.

What is the nearest Underground/Train Station to the ground?

To get to St James' Park, Newcastle's underground system has a stop called St James which is a five minute walk to the ground.

However, Newcastle Railway Station is a 15 minute walk away if you're getting the train up to the North East.

What's the parking like for away fans?

There is a number of pay and display parking meters around the ground with it being located in the city centre.

However the closest multi-storey car park is Royal Victoria Infirmary Multi Storey Car Park, NE1 4LP. It costs £1.30 an hour inside the multi-storey and is just a short walk to the stadium.

Where should away fans drink?

St James' Park is located in the centre of the city of Newcastle meaning there are a number of pubs and bars available.

However, most fans tend to choose pubs close to Newcastle Railway Station. Some of the most popular are 'Union Rooms' 'The Mile Castle' and 'Victoria Comet.' Take into consideration a number of these pubs will not allow children inside and require club colours to be covered.

How much does a pie and pint cost in the ground?

The price of a pint inside the ground is £3.50 with a pie costing the same amount.

What happened the last time Town travelled to Newcastle to face the Magpies in a league match?

Last time Huddersfield went to St James' Park was in the Skybet Championship last season where Town were able to get the better of the hosts 1-2 with Nahki Wells and Jack Payne getting the goals.