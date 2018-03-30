Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the North East this weekend to face Newcastle United at St James' Park in a crucial Premier League clash.

Both sides were promoted from the SkyBet Championship last season and will be hoping to pick up precious points for the bids for survival.

Ahead of this Saturday's game, Tom Stevens looks at five memorable meetings between the two sides.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Newcastle United 0 - 2 Huddersfield Town - October 24 1953 - Football League Division One

A Jimmy Glazzard strike and an own goal from Newcastle defender Frank Brennan gave Town all three points during a memorable campaign for the Terriers.

Town went on to finish third during th 1953/54 season, their best finish in 18 years and a record that has remained for the last five and a half decades.

Huddersfield Town 3 - 0 Newcastle United – December 28 1963 - Football League Division Two

Town's last victory over the Magpies before their triumph at St James' Park back in 2016.

Goals from Derek Stokes, Chris Balderstone and Kevin Lewis meant the Terriers were able to rectify the Boxing Day defeat to the same opposition just two days earlier.

Newcastle United 4 - 3 Huddersfield Town - August 26 2009 - League Cup Second Round

League One Town nearly produced the shock of the round as they raced into a 3-1 lead at much-fancied Championship outfit Newcastle.

A Theo Robinson brace and another from Jordan Rhodes gave the Terriers a 3-1 lead before Geremi and Shola Ameobi made it all square.

And there was further heartbreak for the Terriers as Kevin Nolan sealed the win in the 84th minute for the home side.

Newcastle United 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town - August 13 2016 - Championship

The Terriers picked up their first victory against Newcastle since the 1953/1954 season with a perfectly executed game plan by head coach David Wagner.

Bermudan forward Nahki Wells opened the scoring before Dwight Gayle equalised for the Magpies in the 60th minute.

But a late Jack Payne strike from just inside the box sent the travelling away supporters into raptures.

Huddersfield Town 1 - 0 Newcastle United - August 20, 2017 - Premier League

Town's first home game in the Premier League gave supporters a day to remember and a flying start to their inaugural campaign.

Australian maestro Aaron Mooy scoring the only goal of the game as David Wagner's men made it two wins from their first two league games to temporary go top of the league.