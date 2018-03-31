Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United this afternoon in a crucial game in both sides' battle for top-flight survival.

David Wagner's men were able to get the better of the Magpies earlier in the season with Aaron Mooy claiming the only goal in the club's first Premier League game at the John Smith's Stadium.

And Town will be hoping they can replicate their away result at St James' Park last season where they were victorious for the first time since the 1953/1954 season.

Below Sports Writer Tom Stevens brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who's playing?

Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday March 31st (kick-off 3pm) at St James' Park, Newcastle.

When and where can I watch the highlights?

The game will be shown in 117 countries but will not be available live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 22:25 while Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch a brief highlights package at 17:15.

Weather Forecast?

The weather is set to be miserable in Newcastle this weekend with a high chance of showers and a temperature looking to be around 4 degrees - so rug up warm and pack a brolly!

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner says his side are not feeling any pressure as the Premier League enters the final leg of a marathon season.

"We are in the most exciting period of the season and entering the last few yards," the German head coach said.

"We have seven games to go and are in and around the area where it's exciting for us.

"Now we have to take the excitement onto the pitch, use all the freedom to perform like you can, and then try to get a great performance and a good result."

Meanwhile, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is targeting reaching 40 points to guarantee survival - starting today against the Terriers.

"If we win tomorrow, it will be a big step forward, but I still say 40 points is the figure," said the Spaniard.

"It may be less, but we have to play, we have to win and, after that, still we have to keep fighting because we still have a lot of games to play."

Tell me about Newcastle United

Newcastle United have won their last two home games against Manchester United and fellow survival battlers Southampton.

And Rafa Benitez's side are in good form since the start of the year with captain Jamaal Lascelles particularly impressive at the heart of the defence.

The Magpies have also looked fresh since forward Kenedy joined on loan from Chelsea during the January Transfer window and Town will have to be at their best at both ends of the pitch to pick up a positive result.

Any team news?

Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing have both returned to full training for the Terriers after picking up minor injuries during the international break while Terence Kongolo and Jon Gorenc Stanković are also back in contention.

For the hosts, Spanish full-back Jesús Gámez is out with a long-term ankle injury but Islam Slimani and Matt Ritchie both could feature.

Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record NUFC Wins (24), Draws (14), HTAFC Wins (21)

The two sides haven't met a lot in recent years however, the last time Huddersfield Town visited St James' Park they were victorious.

That was in August of 2016 at the start of the SkyBet Championship campaign with goals from Nahki Wells and Jack Payne sealing a 2-1 win.

Town also beat Rafa Benitez's side 1-0 earlier this season at the John Smith's but it hasn't always gone their way though - when the two sides met in December 1983, Newcastle United were the victors 5-2 in the North East.

Any match odds?

Newcastle United come in as 3/4 favourites while the draw is at 12/5 with Huddersfield Town being the underdogs at 4/1.