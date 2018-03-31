Huddersfield Town travel up to the North East this afternoon to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park.

After a fortnight break for international fixtures, boss David Wagner will be keen to quickly get back to winning ways after the disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

However, the Terriers face a Magpies side in good form – having beaten both Manchester United and Southampton in their last two home fixtures.

And Rafa Benitez will be buoyed by the potential returns of forwards Islam Slimani and Matt Ritchie from injury as well.

Meanwhile, Town duo Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing have been passed fit to play despite picking up minor injuries on international duty.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.