Huddersfield Town travel up to the North East this afternoon to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park.
After a fortnight break for international fixtures, boss David Wagner will be keen to quickly get back to winning ways after the disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.
However, the Terriers face a Magpies side in good form – having beaten both Manchester United and Southampton in their last two home fixtures.
And Rafa Benitez will be buoyed by the potential returns of forwards Islam Slimani and Matt Ritchie from injury as well.
Meanwhile, Town duo Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing have been passed fit to play despite picking up minor injuries on international duty.
Early Game...
And just as I’ve got set-up here there’s been a goal in the early kick-off at Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace leading Liverpool 1-0 from a 13th minute Luka Milivojevic penalty.
That certainly has set the cat amongst the pigeons and, should it remain that way, the Eagles will move above Newcastle and Huddersfield ahead of this game.
All Set...
I’ve just arrived at St James’ Park and it’s lashing it down with rain, so much so that Town’s press office David Threlfall-Sykes has just informed me that the Press Box is drenched....
Guess it’s a case of staying in the Press Room with hot drinks and food until as late as possible then!
