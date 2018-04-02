Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Newcastle United winger Kenedy was fortunate to stay on the pitch during the Toon's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Brazilian put in a robust sliding challenge on Town man Elias Kachunga in the second half, with his studs catching the Terriers' winger above the ankle.

Kachunga was substituted by David Wagner after the challenge, and the German forward is now set to face another few weeks sidelined because of the knock, having just battled his way back from a knee injury picked up at Watford in December.

Merson admitted it was a poor challenge from the forward, and also highlighted the altercation between Scott Malone and Kenedy in the second period - suggesting the Newcastle man could have been shown a straight red card for going head to head with the Town full back.

What added insult to injury for the Terriers was that Kenedy went on to provide the assist for Ayoze Perez's match-winning goal in the 80th minute.

On Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Merson said: "I thought Kenedy was fortuante.

"First on Kachunga with his studs - it was not a great tackle.

"And then he squared up with Malone and went forward with his head.

"He was lucky he never went down - if he had gone down and started rolling around I think he would have gone, so he was fortunate there."