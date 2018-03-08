Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler believes the Terriers' season will be defined by the results picked up in their next few outings.

And the centre back - who returned to the scene of his decisive penalty which got Town promoted to the top flight last season at the weekend - is adamant the result against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley will have little bearing on their standing at the end of the campaign.

Town face back-to-back home fixtures against Swansea City and Crystal Palace in the next two weeks, with away clashes at Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion following the international break.

And 27-year-old Schindler believes those clashes - and the home matches against Everton, Watford and Arsenal - will have the highest impact on Town's campaign.

After the loss at Spurs, Schindler said: "The result against West Brom was cruical. It was what we needed.

"We play every game to get something out of it - don't misunderstand me - but you can't expect us to press for 90 minutes against Tottenham, especially when you see in the first 15 minutes it doesn't work.

"What's important is the next two weeks and the games we are facing - Watford at home, Everton at home and even Arsenal at home.

"We have good opportunities to collect points and the next weeks are important - not an away game at Wembley, even though we always try to get something out of games.

"To the supporters that were at Wembley: we tried our best but Tottenham are better than we are - this is obvious.

"We have to accept that today."

When asked whether Town were targeting the Swansea and Palace matches for maximum points, the defender said: "Yes - and as well we play Newcastle and Brighton away who are direct competitors for relegation as well.

"These are the games where you have to collect points - at least you cannot lose these games.

"It's tough. Swansea are in good form, also Brighton and Newcastle away is a different story to when we played them at home.

"We have to be solid in our home games and try not to lose or even win in our away games like at West Brom.

"If we can do this then we will stay up, if not then we can't complain because these are the games with the teams which our on our level.

"These are the games where you can decide a season in your favour or not."