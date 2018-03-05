Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town can’t afford to miss out on valuable survival points in the upcoming home clashes with Swansea City and Crystal Palace.

That’s the view of most supporters following the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley .

Town have slipped in the standings as a result, but fans can accept the defeat as long as David Wagner’s side now do the business at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Reflecting on Wembley, fan Arthur, from Barnsley, said: “Good performance against a quality side. Everyone worked hard throughout.

“Gave the ball away for both goals.

“Will need to win next two home games to relieve some pressure.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Roger, in Kirkburton, is also keen to move on.

“No shame in losing 2-0 to a team capable of giving Juventus a lesson in attacking football,” he said.

“Our season will be decided over the next four games and we are in with a great chance, so draw a line under this one.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, commented: “Can’t wait for Mooy to return from injury.

“Town are at home next week against Swansea and they need three points.

“This will lead to Town needing only four points and safety – I hope?”

Greg Jones, who follows from Worcester, reckons it was closer at Wembley than might first appear the case.

“Town could have been 1-1, Spurs showed why they are a world class side instead and the score became 2-0,” he said.

“Fine margins between winning and losing but we’ve come a long way since Spurs hammered us 4-0 at home.”

Bryan, in Slaithwaite, is optimistic.

“Under the cosh in the first half, but grew in confidence in the second half and gave them a few scares,” he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Had a couple of good opportunities but once again couldn’t make them count. You have to take them against these quality sides.

“Not the usual capitulation, though, and that’s heartening.

“Need to get at least six points from the next three games.

“Just hope Pritchard is okay for next Saturday. Come on Town, we can do it!”

Allan, in Liversedge, pointed out: “This game will not define our season with more winnable fixtures coming up.

“It did, however, highlight our weaknesses out wide on both sides of the pitch which needs to improve for us to bring in the points needed to stay up.”

SPH, up in Almondbury, had a dig at the national press.

“Town lose to multi-million pound Spurs. No shock there then,” he said.

“But the performance was much better than the national media are presenting it.

“Town could have forced an equaliser at 1-0 and their fans knew it.

“More evidence to prove we will survive in the Premier League. UTT.”

Fan David, in Wyke, also believes the Swansea and Palace matches could be pivotal to Town’s chances of staying up.

He said: “Town have the annoying habit of giving the ball away against good sides, had we not been so generous to Spurs, we might have got something from the game.

“Once again the brilliance of Schindler and Co was wasted. Next two games crucial.”