Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen believes a maximum of nine more points will see Huddersfield Town stay in the Premier League.

Zanka was part of a Town side which drew 0-0 against 10-man Swansea City on Saturday, a result which left Town four points above the drop zone.

Town dominated and hit the woodwork twice, but Zanka said: “I don’t think we are in a position where we can stand here and say we dropped points in the Premier League.

“We are a side which was just promoted and we have a budget that is smaller than almost everyone else in the league, so every point we scrape in this marathon is welcome.

“We will see come the end of the season if it is enough, but at the moment, it’s a positive outlook. We’ve got 31 points, we need nine more we think and there are 24 points left to play for, that’s it.

“I’d have definitely settled for that at the start of the season. It’s not set that we will even need 40 points.”

On the result against Swansea the 27-year-old Dane added: “I thought it was a difficult game. Sometimes you just don’t have the luck needed to get the win.

“We were unlucky with the woodwork twice and had a lot of good chances. Unfortunately we weren't able to score.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We were all disappointed after the game, but we were positive because we delivered a good performance and that’s what we need to take into the next game. We have to swallow it and know we have a crucial game coming up on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

“You can’t delve into the stats and say we need to go out and practice shooting all next week, so we’ll be ready and score goals next week. Football doesn’t work like that. We’ll take the positives from the game.”

Jordan Ayew was sent off for a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg just 11 minutes into the tie, on which Zanka said: “I was behind it and didn’t really see it clearly. It looked hard, like a tough tackle.

“I saw the marks on Hoggy’s leg and even he gets hurt sometimes! He’s just lucky his leg was not standing when the collision happened.

“Right from the start I think they came for the one point, that’s the way they set up.

“The sending off made it more difficult for us because they accepted that one point was all they were going to get from the game.”