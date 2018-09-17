Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are keen to see their team press the scoring button in the Premier League.

Town drew a third successive home blank this season when going down 1-0 to a Wilfried Zaha strike against Crystal Palace.

As supporter Mich Whitwam told the Examiner’s Town Facebook page: “We need to find the back of the net. UTT!”

Gary Cooling agreed it was a decent performance, but added: “We just lack quality in final third and I’m struggling to see where the goals will come from? Worrying times.”

David Tullett felt Town were “very good” while Danny Hawtin said: “Kongolo kept us in it second half with some vital last ditch tackles.

“Performance was far better than Cardiff game, but still no end product.

“That’s what’s letting us down, even when we do create chances like we did against Palace, we can’t finish them.”

Robert Shaw said: “Decent performance but absolutely nothing up front.

“Should have signed a striker in the summer – also, what’s wrong with Pritchard?”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The verdict from Steve Bamford, who also wonders what has happened to Pritchard, was this: “Some good play in patches, bit too slow though.

“No real goal threat at the end of our better passages of play, no improvement in that area from last season.

“Like lots of other supporters, can’t work out what Pritchard has done wrong.”

Simon Firth had a go at referee Lee Mason.

“We performed better in the second half,” he said.

“We deserved a couple of goals. As per usual, the refereeing was abysmal.”

Tom Henry ventured a theory on how to deal with Zaha.

“Played well. Mooy unlucky not to score,” he opened.

“Should have played Smith at right back really.

“I like Flo but flat-footed and allowed Zaha the inside a few times.

“Saw the goal coming a mile off. I know Flo is good going forward, but Palace are a one man team and we knew that - have your best defensive right back on him.

“Anyway, UTT!”

Margaret Siswick concluded: “Let’s go back to playing 4-4-2 instead of lone striker.”