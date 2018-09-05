Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town pair Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will not feature for Denmark this evening as the spat between the Danish Football Association (DBU) and its players continues.

Denmark will field a team of lower-league and futsal players against Slovakia tonight after failing to reach an agreement with its stars over commercial rights.

Former Denmark midfielder John Jensen will coach the makeshift squad, which consists of players from the country's third and fourth tiers as well as six members of futsal club Jaegersborg.

Slovakia's coaches are unhappy with the squad, claiming that it is pointless playing such a side, but the Scandinavians need to fulfill the fixture in order to escape UEFA sanctions.

Ahead of the friendly, DBU head Kim Hallberg said: "It is crucial for the future of Danish football that we can play the two internationals this week, and therefore we are pleased that these 24 players have been willing to come through for Denmark.

He added that the rumoured UEFA sanctions for not completing the clash "would have great consequences for football in Denmark."

Slovakia boss Jan Kozak was unimpressed, however.

He said: "What's the point of traveling here with a team like that? From the sport's point of view, we won't get anything from the game."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Morten Bank, Christoffer Haagh, Victor Larsen.

Defenders: Christian Bannis, Mads Priisholm Bertelsen, Christian Bommelund Christensen, Victor Hansen, Nicolai Johansen, Daniel Nielsen, Kasper Skræp.

Midfielders: Rasmus Gaudin, Adam Fogt, Christopher Jakobsen, Rasmus Johanson, Kevin Jørgensen, Kasper Kempel, Simon Vollesen.

Attackers: Anders Fønss, Anders Hunsballe, Oskar Højbye, Troels Cillius Nielsen, Christian Offenberg, Daniel Holm Sørensen, Louis Veis.