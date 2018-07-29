Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner admits the Terriers may once again be favourites for relegation, but that won't stop his side from giving their all and attempting to upset the odds once more.

The head coach believes the financial disparity between Town and their rivals and the size of the West Yorkshire side will mean they will be written off again this season, despite clinching Premier League survival against all the odds last year.

But the 45-year-old knows his side have a history of proving pundits and bookies wrong and has renewed the Terriers' 'no limits' mantra ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

He told Sky Sports : "Financial-wise, from the size of the club, from the experience we have, this means probably we are one of the favourites again for relegation, but we have often proven that what the pundits or odds say doesn't count and that we will deliver.

"For sure we will try our best again and we will again give ourselves no limits.

"We will try to make happen again what nobody expected."