Huddersfield Town claimed a excellent away point at Everton yesterday.

The Terriers drew 1-1 at Goodison Park after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Philip Billing's opener 87 seconds after the deadlock was broken.

The point lifts Town out of the relegation zone ahead of the international break, with the Terrier now having a two-week spell without a fixture.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned at Goodison Park yesterday.

1. Rajiv van La Parra will fight for his place

Town have a number wingers in their ranks after bringing in three wide men this summer.

Issac Mbenza, Ramadan Sobhi and Adama Diakhaby were all added to the squad in the last transfer window, but the Dutchman got the nod to start against Everton.

And van La Parra took that opportunity to shine with both hands, using his pace and trickery to cause the Toffees problems on Merseyside.

The winger was one of Town's best on the day and has shown the other wide men who were there before the summer that they can compete alongside the new stars.

2. Philip Billing can become crucial for Town this season

The Danish midfielder not only scored his first Premier league goal yesterday, but also put in an excellent shift against Everton.

He partnered Aaron Mooy superbly in central midfield without the suspended Jonathan Hogg and proved that he can become pivotal to the Terriers this year.

His calmness in possession, vision and tackling ability was all on display yesterday and if he can replicate that in each match, it will be hard for David Wagner to drop him.

If Billing can keep pushing on there's no reason why he can't become one of the first names on the team sheet week in, week out for Town.

3. Set pieces could be pivotal this year

Town scored just 28 goals last year and looked to the market to bring in more offensive threats over the summer transfer window.

But in the first four matches of the Premier League season, we haven't seen that money spent lead to more chances created.

The Terriers have however scored two goals so far this term, both as a direct result of set plays.

If Town are to once again struggle with goalscoring this year, then set pieces could add the extra weapon they need to clinch survival.

4. Town's fans could make the difference

It may have been an away match for Town yesterday, but the noise produced by the travelling supporters made it feel as though the teams were battling it out in Huddersfield.

Jonas Lossl said he could hear the fans way down the other end of the pitch and in the press box it was the Yorkshire voices which stood out for large parts of the match.

Wagner and his players stressed the importance of the fans ahead of the Everton clash, but it was made clear how big a role they would play on Merseyside.

The fans will continue to turn up every week and their vocal support could be the difference between survival and relegation.

5. There's no need to panic yet

With one point from three matches, there was already concern for Town despite Wagner's men having 105 points still to play for.

There was not much hope heading to Goodison Park, but the team proved that the Terrier spirit is still there and that they will fight for their Premier League status.

Two points from four clashes, having played Manchester City and Chelsea, may be a below average return, but Town showed enough at Everton to bring back the hope that had waned over the first fortnight.

If they put in a similar performance against Crystal Palace in two week's time, there's no reason they can't get that crucial first victory of the campaign.