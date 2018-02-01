Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

German centre back Christopher Schindler insists the a 5-3-2 formation that was tried against Liverpool on Tuesday night could be a system to take forward.

Schindler played in a back three for the first time this season with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Terence Kongolo, flanked by Florent Hadergjonaj and Chris Lowe.

Town lost 3-0 to Liverpool and, although they were soundly beaten, Schindler thinks the system could be one for other fixtures.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We had a match plan with the formation we played, it worked quite well for the first half,” said Schindler.

“The difference was that they only had two shots but scored them both. We had two shots and didn’t score.

“The second goal is really tough to concede and hard to take, because it kills the game.

“We have to stay in the game for as long as possible against teams like Liverpool, and we couldn't do that.

“We saw that in the second half a few times, that they tried to get behind us.

“They couldn't and I thought the system we played went well. We haven’t trained that much with that system, but we were hard to break down.

“It is a formation I think will work against certain opponents for sure.

“Obviously we need to get to know each other better and that may take a few games, but I see no reason why we can’t take this system forward.

“Terence (Kongolo) has played in a few games now and I thought he did well against Birmingham in the Cup.

“He is a player that certainly improves our team, he is a good solid centre back and he will help us hopefully stay in the league.”

While the 27-year-old is disappointed with the defeat to Liverpool, he insists the team can still stay in the division but says that the whole club must stick together as they head to Manchester United, who were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

He commented: “We have to keep the faith and just believe that we can pick up the points we need to.

“I can tell you we as players are just as frustrated in the dressing room and are wanting to turn it around.

“We put a lot of effort into the games, everyone tries, but when you keep getting punished it hurts you.

“It is a fixture where no-one thinks we’ll do anything next weekend against Manchester United, so there is no pressure on us. Hopefully we can go there and grab something.”