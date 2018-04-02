Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is aiming for three massive points as his side take on Huddersfield Town this weekend - but accepts no one knows which way the Premier League relegation scrap will go.

Brighton sit three points above the Terriers in the top-flight table, but Town have the opportunity to pull level on points with a win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Hughton's men lost 2-0 to Leicester City last time out and are not yet clear of danger despite amassing 34 points so far this season.

The Brighton boss told the Argus: “At this minute nobody knows which way it’s going to go, you can get results you don’t expect.

“But it is in our hands, that’s true. You don’t want to have to rely on any other team. We have a home game against Huddersfield and it’s our responsibility and our opportunity to get three points.”

Town face a tough ask at the weekend, with Brighton losing just four matches at their home ground this season - all of which have come against teams in the top eight.

Town on the other have picked up just 11 points on the road so far, scoring just 10 times in those 16 outings.

On the south coast side's home form, Hughton said: “If you look at the three we lost before, even against Chelsea, we were still in those games. Even at 4-0 our performance was a good one.

“Our level is good here – and if your level is good enough on enough occasions then you have opportunities to win games.

“But the fact we didn’t get three points means the next three points available become more important.

“There’s absolutely no danger of switching off. We are playing in probably the most competitive division. Every game is a tough game and you have to play at a level to win.

“We weren’t dramatically off that level but can you score and make sure you don’t concede? You can play relatively well and not win games.”