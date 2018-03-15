Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town get set for a third meeting with Crystal Palace this season, a defining clash in the Premier League relegation scrap.

But back in 1999, they met in the second tier and Steve Bruce’s side ran riot in one of their most convincing home wins since the 10-1 defeat of Blackpool in 1930.

Clyde Wijnhard had a superbly taken hat-trick, including a sublime individual effort to make it five and an overhead kick to seal his treble.

Marcus Stewart bagged a brace, rounding the keeper for the seventh, although his pre-mature sale would come to dominate the season in the eyes of fans.

What happened to the starting line-up that routed Steve Coppell’s Palace 19 years ago? Tom Harle find out…

Nico Vaesen

The popular Belgian goalkeeper, who won Supporters Player of the Year the previous season, went on to make over 150 appearances in a successful spell at Town.

Plucked from relative obscurity in his home country, the stopper was sent-off just nine minutes into his debut at Bury but made a key contribution across three seasons.

Having ended his playing career in 2008, the 48-year-old became a licensed agent and recommended Simon Mignolet - his compatriot and client - to former boss Bruce at Sunderland.

Jon Dyson

A reliable defender, Mirfield man Dyson lived the dream by making 221 starts for his hometown club across 13 seasons.

The 42-year-old joined the club as a trainee in 1990 and made his first-team debut two years later, enjoying a testimonial year at the club in 2002.

Dyson wanted to extend his stay but was ‘disappointed’ not to be offered a new deal in 2003.

Now resident of Honley, he earned a degree in business studies from Huddersfield University and is a financial planner for Ebor Asset Management in Bradford.

Chris Lucketti

The centre-back made his name across the Pennines but turned out 75 times for Town in two seasons from 1999.

After six fruitful years at Bury in the 90’s, including a Wembley play-off final appearance in 1995, Bruce swooped to sign him for £750,000 in June 1999.

Littleborough-born Lucketti went from strength to strength after leaving Town, particularly across five seasons at Preston North End, commanding fees of just under £2m overall.

The 46-year-old has made a brief forays into management as caretaker at Fleetwood Town and most recently with an ill-fated ten-game spell with the Shakers in League One.

Ken Monkou

Monkou’s stay at the Galpharm was the ceremonial final lap at the end of a career as a composed and confident central defender.

Born in Suriname, he started at Feyenoord and signed for Chelsea in 1988 as the Blues were closing in on the Second Division title.

Under Bobby Campbell, Monkou thrived and capped a brilliant campaign when he became the first black player to be named Chelsea’s Player of the Year.

We’re not kidding - the 53-year-old retired to work as a pancake flipper at the Old Town Pancake House in Delft, an old pottery town on the outskirts of Rotterdam.

Craig Armstrong

Another shrewd Bruce signing to the tune of £750,000, Armstrong played over a century of games for the Terriers and won the Hargreaves Player of the Year award in 2001.

The Geordie, dubbed “Psycho 2” when coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, was best known for his spell at the City Ground where he was brought through by Brian Clough.

Armstrong still lives in Nottingham and works at an Under-16 college programme - aimed at Football League dropouts - based at Basford United, holding a UEFA A Licence.

Simon Baldry

Brackenhall-raised Baldry gave Town a decade of service in the 90’s, coming through the ranks and playing a part in some of the club’s defining moments in that era.

He played at Wembley in the 1994 Autoglass Trophy final defeat to Swansea City and scored in the final-ever game at Leeds Road six days later.

Baldry lives in Sheffield and works as a team leader at a children’s home in Rotherham, but has remained involved in the game and was part of the England side that won the Seniors World Cup in Thailand four years ago.

Kenny Irons

Irons spent four years at the heart of the Huddersfield midfield from 1999 to 2003, signed by Bruce for half a million.

The hard-working midfielder was best remembered in West Yorkshire for a 35-yard stunner that helped beat Gianluca Vialli’s Chelsea in the 1999 Worthington Cup.

The pull of home has been too great for him to resist, returning to Tranmere where he spent ten years and played over 350 games, to coach at their centre of excellence.

Chris Beech

Beech is a football man through and through, signing for Blackpool at 12 and making his first-team debut for his local team aged 18.

His goal at Maine Road in 1999, handing Manchester City a first home defeat of the season, became iconic and he was one of the first players to be subject to a Bosman transfer.

After training for his UEFA A Licence alongside Paul Ince at Warwick University, the Euxton resident has been assistant to Keith Hill at League One Rochdale for the last five seasons.

Scott Sellars

Sellars played 31 games for Town, a fairly nondescript footnote in an eventful few years for the winger.

After starting out at Leeds, he joined Blackburn Rovers and secured promotion at the fourth attempt in 1991-2 into the newly-formed Premiership.

The Sheffield-born man joined Manchester City in 1999 coach their Under-18’s, before leaving acrimoniously for Wolves where he is now Under-21 coach.

Marcus Stewart

Stewart’s £2.5 million departure to Ipswich Town, having already racked up 15 goals by the January of 1999/2000 came to overshadow the season.

A nightmare run of seven points from 30 at the end of the campaign, after a six-match winning streak in the autumn, was blamed on Stewart’s departure.

He bagged 58 goals in 128 appearances for the club, also enjoying prolific spells at Sunderland and Bristol Rovers, where he now coaches.

Clyde Wijnhard

A product of the famed Ajax academy, Wijnhard enjoyed a journeyman career in England with the hat-trick against Palace one of his Town highlights.

The mercurial striker’s career included time at Leeds United, Oldham and Darlington; his career at the Whites failing to take off after George Graham’s departure.

Wijnhard settled in North Leeds, running an eco-friendly lighting company in the city until 2013 and turning out for Shadwell United in the Yorkshire Old Boys League.