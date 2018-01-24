Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face familiar FA Cup opponents Birmingham City on Saturday, having played each other seven times in the world's oldest cup competition.

The Blues last made the trip to West Yorkshire for a cup clash in January 2008, with the game against the Terriers coming as a welcome break from their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Andy Ritchie's Town were encountering an up and down year in League One, and came into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forrest.

This inconsistent form would lead to Richie leaving the club in April by mutual consent, with academy director Gerry Murphy taking charge for the remainder of the season and guiding Town to a 10th place finish.

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish was the Birmingham City manager at the time, having taken over from Steve Bruce who left St Andrews in November.

McLeish's side were sitting 15th in the table at the time, but a poor run of form for the remainder of the campaign would eventually see them relegated.

In the game on the January 5th, Town midfielder Chris Brandon's 81st minute volley was enough to earn Ritchie's side a Premier League scalp; Luke Beckett giving Town the lead in the 8th minute before Scottish striker Gary O'Connor equalised.

Town then overcame Oldham Athletic in the Fourth round 1-0 thanks to Beckett, before losing 3-1 to European giants Chelsea in the fifth.

But what happened to the starting line-up for Andy Ritchie's giant-killers after that win 10 years ago? Daniel Rushworth finds out...

Matt Glennon

The goalkeeper signed for the Terriers from St Johnstone in August 2006 and quickly established himself as Peter Jackson's first choice keeper.

Glennon went on to make 109 appearances for the club, before being released in January 2010 following the emergence of youngster Alex Smithies.

The stopper will be best remembered in a Town shirt for saving three penalties in a game against Crewe Alexandra in January 2007.

After spells with Bradford City, Stockport County, Chester, FC Halifax Town, Buxton and Scarborough Athletic, Glennon retired from football before making a one-off appearance for AFC Emley last season.

David Mirfin

A product of the Town academy, Mirfin played 161 games for the Terriers, scoring on nine occasions.

His seven year spell at the club came to an end when he signed for Scunthorpe United in August 2008 where he was later sent-off just ten minutes into his debut against Walsall.

The defender currently plies his trade in League Two with Mansfield Town where he had another eventful debut - this time scoring in a 2-2 draw with Crewe on August 5, 2017.

Frank Sinclair

The vastly experienced defender was coming to the end of his career when he signed for Town in 2007 from Burnley.

The Jamaican international had previously played 164 times for Chelsea, before signing for Leicester City in August 1998.

Sinclair retired in 2015 following a single appearance for Brackley Town in the National League North and is currently the assistant manager at Radcliffe Borough.

Robbie Williams

Williams signed for Town in July 2007 from Barnsley but was injured shortly after, so didn't make his debut until December 2007 in a 4-0 defeat at Leeds United.

The left-back departed the Terriers in August 2010 for Stockport County, having made 68 appearances and scoring four goals.

He is currently at Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier League Division, but he is yet to make his debut for the club.

James Berrett

Another product of the Town academy, Berrett made his full debut the Terriers in the game against Birmingham City, one that will live long in the memory.

Despite his early success Berrett failed to cement a regular first team spot and left to join Carlisle United on July 6th 2010.

Berrett, 29, is now playing in League Two for Grimsby Town, having joined the club from York City on July 1st 2016.

Chris Brandon

Brandon signed for Town in July 2004 on a free transfer from Chesterfield with the winning goal against Birmingham City one of the highlights during his four year stay in West Yorkshire.

The winger left to join Bradford City in 2008, where he retired in 2010.

Michael Collins

Collins came through the youth ranks at Town and he made his debut against Blackpool on January 19th 2005, in a 1-0 win for Peter Jackson's side.

The box to box midfielder made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 19 times with his most memorable strike coming at Stamford Bridge in the Fifth Round loss to Chelsea in 2008.

A former Republic of Ireland under-21 international, Collins left for Scunthorpe in 2010 where he spent four season at Glanford Park before joining Oxford United.

After short stints at York City and Indian side Bengaluru, Collins joined Leyton Orient and now currently turns out for FC Halifax Town in the National League.

Andy Holdsworth

The utility player was another homegrown players who came through the Terriers academy, making his debut against Bristol Rovers in a 2-1 victory on August 30th 2003.

In that season Holdsworth was key in helping Town gain promotion to Division Two, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Mansfield Town in the Play-off final.

He made 219 appearances for Town, before leaving in 2009 to sign for Oldham Athletic on a free transfer and is currently an academy coach at Barnsley.

Malvin Kamara

The Sierra Leone international signed for Town in June 2007 from Port Vale and went on to make 33 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

He left in 2009 to join Conference National side Barrow on a free transfer and retired in 2011, when he was playing for Tamworth in the Conference Premier.

Danny Schofield

Having signed from Brodsworth Welfare in 1998, Schofield made his debut against Crewe Alexandra that same season, going on to become a fans favourite during his ten year spell at the club, scoring 39 goals in his 248 games.

The midfielder would later ask for a move in the summer of 2008 and subsequently joined Yeovil Town with his last club being Bradford Park Avenue in 2015.

Luke Beckett

Beckett's first spell at Town was a month's loan from Sheffield United in January 2005 - the powerful striker scoring six goals in seven games for the Terriers before returning to the Blades.

Following numerous loan spells, Beckett signed for Town on a free transfer in June 2006.

During his second stint at the club, the forward scored 23 goals in 57 games before he signed for Gainsborough on a free transfer in 2008, which was his last club before retirement.