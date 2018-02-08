Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arguably one of Huddersfield Town's greatest nights in the modern era, Lee Clark's men reached the League One play-off final thanks to a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Defender Anthony Kay scored the winning penalty and sparked a pitch invasion of jubilant Town supporters on a night to remember for the club.

Lee Peltier had given Town the lead after 26 minutes, only for Cherries forward Steve Lovell to equalise in the 44th.

Danny Ward then restored Town's advantage at half time, before Lovell grabbed his second in the 63rd minute to take the game to extra-time.

From there, goals from Danny Ings and Anthony Kay made it three-apiece to send the game to penalties - Anton Robinson and Liam Feeney missing the spot-kicks for the visitors as Town progressed to the Play-Off final at Old Trafford.

But what happened to the starting line-up who won that crucial play-off second leg? Daniel Rushworth finds out...

Ian Bennett

The veteran stopper made 58 appearances for the club, following a free transfer from Sheffield United in June 2010.

At the conclusion of the 2013/14 season Bennett retired from football and took up a role on the club's coaching staff and is currently the academy goalkeeping coach at Nottingham Forrest.

Peter Clarke

A fans favourite, he signed for Lee Clark's Terriers back in the summer of 2009 and was immediately installed as the club's new captain, going on to make 194 appearances for the side, before signing for Blackpool on a free transfer in 2014.

He is currently on loan at Bury from Oldham Athletic under the watchful eye of former Town defender Chris Lucketti who is the current boss at Gigg Lane.

Jack Hunt

A member of the Town academy, Hunt made his debut against Colchester United in January 2011, after loan spells at Grays and Chesterfield.

He went on to make 104 appearances, scoring seven times, before being sold to Crystal Palace in the Premier League for £2.12m in September 2013.

Unfortunately for Hunt his move to Selhurst Park wasn't a memorable one, after he broke his ankle in his first training session and never played for the Eagles.

The full-back now plays for Sheffield Wednesday in the SkyBet Championship.

Anthony Kay

Kay signed from Tranmere Rovers in July 2009 as a central midfielder, but during his time at the club became a solid centre back.

He made 95 appearances for the Terriers, scoring ten times, before leaving to join MK Dons in August 2012 and now, at the age of 35, is with League Two outfit Port Vale.

Kevin Kilbane

Lee Clark's decision to bring the Republic of Ireland international to Town to give them a boost in their promotion push nearly paid off, when he signed on loan from Hull City for the remainder of the 2010/11 season.

Kilbane's one of two Town goals came in the first leg of the Play-Off encounter but after 24 appearances, the Irishman's loan wasn't extended following the club's failure to gain promotion to the Championship.

The 41 year-old retired at Coventry City in 2013 and is currently a pundit/commentator for the BBC.

Gary Naysmith

The left back signed on a free transfer from Sheffield United in June 2010, making 36 appearances for the Terriers during his two year spell in West Yorkshire.

The former Scotland international is currently manager at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South.

Lee Peltier

Peltier began his first spell for Town in 2009, when he joined Lee Clark's squad from Yeovil on a free transfer.

He went onto play 80 times, before Leicester City paid £765,000 for the full back in July 2011.

In June 2014, Peltier returned to Town for one season playing 11 times, before he left to join Cardiff City, where he currently remains.

Gary Roberts

Stan Ternent paid Ipswich Town £250,000 to bring the exciting winger to Town in the summer of 2008 with the player going on to score 31 times in 162 games for the Terriers.

After joining Swindon Town on a free transfer, the 33-year-old now plies his trade for League One side Wigan Athletic in the League One.

Danny Ward

Following a successful loan spell in 2011, the forward joined the club permanently for £1.02m in summer.

He netted 19 times in 117 games for the Terriers before he joined Rotherham United on an initial loan in January 2015 before the Millers later made the deal permanent for £432,000.

Ward was then sold to current club Cardiff City in June 2017 for £1.62m.

Benik Afobe

Lee Clark brought the Arsenal academy striker in on loan in the summer of 2010.

Despite only netting 5 times in his 25 games at Town, Afobe showed glimpses of his talent during his loan spell and is currently on-loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers from AFC Bournemouth.

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes was arguably Lee Clark's best signing during his spell in charge of the club - the striker signing for £900,000 from Ipswich Town in August 2009, and going on to score 73 times in 124 games for the Terriers.

He was later sold to Blackburn Rovers in 2012 and now plays for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship alongside Jack Hunt.