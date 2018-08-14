Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies first team kick off their new season in the renamed FA Women’s National League this coming Sunday – and they are a home.

They are taking on Sheffield FC Ladies at Shelley FC’s Stafflex Arena (Storthes Hall) with a 2pm kick-off.

Sheffield FC are from the former Women’s Super League.

This season, the National features 13 teams, with Doncaster Belles and Sunderland Ladies also moving down from the Super League.

Hull City are also included, having won promotion last season from Division 1.

Town have recruited well over the closed season, with six new arrivals including five first-team squad players from county rivals Bradford City Women.

Entry to Sunday’s game is £4 for adults.

This season, Town will also field a Development team in the FAWNL Reserve Division as well as five junior teams, who will play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Girls League at Under 18s, 15s, 13s 11s and a new Under 9 team.

The Under 9s side still have a few spaces available for new players. Anyone interested (born after 31/8/2009) should contact David Mallin on 07801 901346 or, by email, on dkmallin@sky.com.

Town’s Under 9s train on Monday evenings at Grange Moor from 6.30pm to 8pm.