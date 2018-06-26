Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sports minister Tracey Crouch has commissioned an official review into safe standing.

More than 110,000 people signed a petition backing safe standing this year, forcing a Parliamentary debate on the subject.

Crouch had previously stated that a "vocal minority" wanted the reintroduction of standing areas at football matches, but she apologised for that view in yesterday's debate.

The minister had however received threats of "physical and sexual violence" for her comments on the issue, stating that she had been "scarred" by such threats on social media.

In her statement in Monday's debate, the MP said: "Contrary to reports on social media, my mind is open on future of the all-seater policy.

"I felt so disappointed with my own loose language on safe standing, that rightly led to outrage, but then sadly turned into abuse and threats.

"I feel really scarred by the response received on social media."

She added: "At the moment, we don't have data or evidence to make a decision either way on this issue.

"Change cannot and should not happen overnight on something as serious as football ground safety."

The review will therefore look to analyse and assess existing and missing data in order for an outcome to be decided upon by the end of the year.

That could end in a changing of the law, with the minister stating: "The legislative framework as it is currently set out means I cannot allow for any pilots. There is no wiggle room - it is either the status quo or change the legislation."

Standing at football matches has been banned since the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, when 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

No Premier League or Championship clubs are currently allowed to have standing areas, while League One and Two sides can depending on their stadium licence.

Labour MP for Colne Valley Thelma Walker, a Huddersfield Town fan, also spoke at the debate yesterday.

She said: "I remember going to the football with my dad when I was a child, holding on to his hand as we headed for the terraces wearing our team's colours, laughing and joking with other fans and the whole stadium would be standing and cheering the team on throughout the match.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The excitement and the atmosphere was electric.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy supporting their team whether that is standing or sitting.

"Having heard the views of Huddersfield Town Supporters Association last summer, about safe standing, it's become more and more apparent that the demand and support for the campaign is there.

My local team Huddersfield Town are the first Premier League team to survey season ticket holders about safe standing tickets.

"96 per cent of those who responded were in favour of it and the Premier League's own research shows that 70 per cent of people surveyed are in favour."