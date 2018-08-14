Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is putting Huddersfield Town through their long-week routine as they prepare to take on Manchester City but the overriding question remains: How will Town set up against the champions?

It’s a Sunday 1.30pm kick-off for Wagner and his players, who had an ideal chance to run the rule over City in their televised Sunday victory at Arsenal.

Town will have had one more day to prepare than Pep Guardiola’s men when it gets to kick-off, with the odds again heavily stacked against the Terriers following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Whoever crosses the white line for Town, Wagner will want to ensure one aspect of the game plan – that they remain pro-active in the game and don’t go into their shell.

Wagner played a five-man back line against Chelsea and went for a midfield three of Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy and Phil Billing, with Alex Pritchard supporting Steve Mounie up front.

He changed at half time, with Town trailing 2-0, sacrificing Pritchard to put Laurent Depoitre on up front alongside Mounie.

Wagner later sent on new signing Adama Diakhaby for his Premier League debut, taking off Chris Lowe – who had been particularly influential in the first half and one of Town’s better players overall.

It’s likely Wagner will play a similar system at the Etihad, especially given what he said in the build-up to the Chelsea fixture.

Asked if would play differently (to last season) and perhaps be more expansive, the head coach responded with these quotes:

“It is no secret that if everything goes to plan in the Premier League there are six teams which are in a different competition.

“Against these six teams you sometimes have to, because of the quality of the opponent, get used to a different idea and set-up and mindset as well.

“I think in the last season we showed we were able to produce both.

“I think the most important thing is that you can get used to different styles, manage different tasks which are in front of you and always stay active.

“It doesn’t matter if you are expansive, if you press high or you play in a deep block, you always have to be active in the game.

“As long as you can stay active, it doesn’t matter how you defend or how high you press. Once you start to get passive you get a problem.”