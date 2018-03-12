Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are frustrated but not downhearted following the goalless draw with Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Even though Swansea played 79 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Jordan Ayew for a high challenge on Jonathan Hogg, Town had to settle for a point.

David Wagner’s side had over 80% possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough, so now they are preparing for a crack at another relegation rival Crystal Palace at the stadium on Saturday.

Here are a selection of comments from fans submitted to www.examiner.co.uk :

Robert, Kirkburton:

A game Town should have won against 10 men.

Surprised Pritchard was taken off as he was doing really well.

This could be a good point however, come the end of the season.

Roger, Kirkburton:

On another day that would have been a 3 or 4 goal win, Swansea set up to block everything, waste time, frustrate play and get under Towns skin.

Fortunately other results have been kind to us, win next Saturday and we should be almost safe.

Bill, Emley:

Shall I say what everyone’s thinking?

I pray that Town don’t regret not scoring a winner come the end of the season.

Tony, Salendine Nook:

Town had me spitting feathers this afternoon. A valuable 3 points lost against a 10-man Swansea.Certain players were under par and passing back constantly came to the fore.

Roy, Dagenham:

Superb performance from Town. The sending-off actually changed the game against Town’s plan. Great possession, if we lost the ball we won it back superbly, pulled Swansea from one side of the pitch to the other.

The downside? Some players are too scared to score.

Only the 18yd box let us down. We all know it’s going to come down to beating Arsenal 1-0 in the last minute, don’t we?

Frank, Salendine Nook:

As soon as Swansea went down to 10 men I felt that we were less likely to beat them: I was right.

Town did not have a strategy to deal with the change; then again which team would have had one?

Three points for the asking, but we couldn’t take them.

JJ, Dishforth:

How did we not win that? Hit the bar and post and don’t think Lossl made a save?

VLP again wasteful, can’t beat the first man with a cross and too quick to go to ground.

But that is the only downside to a magnificent display.

John Marsh, Pontefract:

Frustrating. Not enough guile or quality to break down a well organised side. Passing needs to be sharper.