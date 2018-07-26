Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One thing has become glaringly apparent during Huddersfield Town’s pre-season – goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is genuinely under pressure for the No1 spot.

Denmark World Cup squad member Lossl did a tremendous job last season as David Wagner’s side defied all the odds to retain their Premier League status.

He played all 38 Premier League matches in 2017-18 after succeeding loan man Danny Ward (who has now left Liverpool for Leicester City), plus two in the FA Cup – the replay win at Birmingham and the exit against Manchester United.

The 29-year-old Lossl played so well that back-up man Joel Coleman got only four appearances, two in the League Cup and two in the FA Cup.

But if Wagner thought signing Ben Hamer on a free following his release by Leicester would heighten competition for the goalkeeping jersey, then it looks like he was absolutely right.

Town’s head coach said at the time: “I’ve spoken with Ben and he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all.

“Jonas Lossl had a fantastic first season here and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal.”

While Lossl has just rejoined the Town squad following a family break in the aftermath of the World Cup, Hamer has staked his claim after making just 12 league appearances in four years with the Foxes.

His shot-stopping has been eye-catching to say the least, he is comfortable with the ball at his feet and his distribution is first class, whether going short or long.

Hamer’s handling has also been sound and he is far from shy at directing operations from the back.

Just as importantly, defenders appear to have confidence in him, which is hardly surprising considering the quality and strength in his play so far (he was a stand-out against Dynamo Berlin in Russelsburg last week and against Olympique Lyonnais at the John Smith’s Stadium).

So Hamer – who came to prominence at Charlton Athletic, where he was a League 1 title winner – has definitely taken his chance to impress.

That means Lossl will have to respond strongly and, with no match action during the World Cup in Russia, quickly try to regain his form of last season when Town head out to Austria for their training camp.

Head of Goalkeeping Paul Clements knows, with Coleman and Ryan Schofield being joined by 18-year-old Gabriel Rosario on the books, that he has plenty of talent to work with to push Lossl and Hamer.

And the good thing is that those senior keepers know it too!