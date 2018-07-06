The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's first away game of the season against Manchester City is the only encounter selected for television coverage in the opening round of selection.

David Wagner's side were due to face the Premier League champions on Saturday, August 18th but will now face the Citizens live on SKY Sports the following day, Sunday August 19th (kick-off 1.30pm).

The Terriers will be hoping for a repeat of their last encounter at the Etihad at the end of last season when they managed to grab a well-deserved draw against the newly-crowed champions.

Town open up their campaign with a home clash against 2016/17 champions Chelsea - the team they clinched survival against in the penultimate game of last season.

After facing two of the top-flights toughest opponents, Town take on Cardiff City , Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at home as well as Everton and Leicester City on the road.

Here are the approximate dates the Premier League will reveal the rest of the televised fixtures:

August/September: Friday July 6 (confirmed)

October/November: Tuesday August 7

December/January: Friday October 12

February: Wednesday December 12

March: Friday, January 25

April: Friday, February 22