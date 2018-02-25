Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion yesterday to strengthen their bid for Premier League survival and push the Baggies further towards relegation.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted for the Terriers at The Hawthorns, with Craig Dawson pulling one back for Albion.

The win takes Town to 14th in the Premier League table and three points clear of the bottom three, while West Brom are now six points behind 19th-placed Stoke City at the foot of the table.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from the vital victory in the midlands.

1. The momentum rolls on

The main concern after the Manchester United defeat in the FA Cup was whether Town could continue the momentum they had gained from their victories over Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth.

Although they put in a top performance against Jose Mourinho's men, the defeat could have damaged confidence and halted the positive momentum Town were beginning to create.

But the victory at The Hawthorns allows the momentum to continue into next week's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

2. Jonathan Hogg is not human

Every season fans and pundits discuss the toll that several games in quick succession has on players, with the debate over a winter break brought back to the forefront.

But Jonathan Hogg proves that such a break isn't necessary as he covers as many yards in February as he does at the start of the season.

Either fatigue is all in the mind or the midfield machine is not human - I'm going for the second option.

3. There are now only two places to avoid

The defeat of West Brom leaves the Baggies seven points from safety in the Premier League table, with the performance at The Hawthorns giving little hope to fans dreaming of a miraculous recovery.

Heading into the match, Albion were seven points adrift with 11 matches to play - exactly the same situation they found themselves in in 2004/05 when they completed one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history.

But the insipid display against Town leaves little hope for West Brom, who are now surely staring down the barrel of relegation.

Bad news for the Baggies, but one less spot for Town to worry about come May 13.

4. Alex Pritchard could make the difference

Town were desperate for more creativity in January and brought Alex Pritchard in from Norwich City to provide it.

After being kept out of the side against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, the former England international has been unleashed on the first team and has brought the touch of magic the Terriers were crying out for.

With 10 matches left this season - and five of them being against bottom-half teams - Pritchard could prove the decisive factor in Town's push for Premier League survival.

5. Next up is a free hit

Town take on Tottenham at Wembley next week in a clash where the home side are huge favourites.

Although momentum is a crucial concept at this stage of the season, the Spurs match can almost be written off as Town are not expected to take any points back to West Yorkshire from the national stadium.

That takes the pressure off Town, who will know that momentum can continue if they put in a good performance, even if they lose - much like the Manchester United cup match.

If they put in another display like yesterday's, win, lose or draw they can keep the ball rolling into the Swansea City match the following week.