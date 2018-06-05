Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

OPE Sports have updated their logo for the front of the Huddersfield Town 2018/19 strip.

The online gaming company joined up with the Terriers in their maiden Premier League season last term, taking over from previous shirt sponsors Pure Legal Limited, Radian B and Covonia.

That relationship has developed beyond solely kit sponsorship, with the Chinese company also having branding across the club website and at the stadium and training complex.

OPE Sports have also supported the club's fans with initiatives such as the subsidised travel offered to supporters for the final away match of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - the game in which Town booked a second season in the top flight.

On the design of the new logo, Town's commercial director Sean Jarvis told the club's official website: “I think the new OPE SPORTS logo is very eye-catching and looks fantastic on our new 2018/19 kits. I’m looking forward to our fans seeing them in the coming weeks.”

He added: “On behalf of everyone at Huddersfield Town, I’d like to thank the OPE Sports team for their incredible support of the club and the team in our debut season of partnership in 2017/18.



“OPE Sports has been no ordinary sponsor; the company has been a partner in the truest sense, working on initiatives that have really benefited the club and its fans.

“Because of the generosity of OPE Sports, thousands of our fans were able to witness one of the most special nights in recently history at Chelsea as the team secured its Premier League status for the coming season.



“As such, it’s fitting that so many memories captured on photos and on video will feature the OPE Sports logo proudly emblazoned across the shirts of the players.”