Huddersfield Town take on Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

It's a tough test for Town, who were eased into Premier League life last year against a Crystal Palace side that went seven matches without a goal and a point at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Of course at the time Town played the Eagles, no one could have predicted their implosion under Frank De Boer, but Palace were not gelling when the Terriers visited Selhurst Park.

Town do start seasons well under David Wagner (unbeaten in their first three in both of the last two seasons), but Chelsea will be a different prospect this year however, despite Town taking a point off the Blues at Stamford Bridge to clinch Premier League survival last term.

Roman Abramovich's club have lost just one opening-day encounter in the last 10 years and have claimed seven victories over the same period.

Last season Burnley claimed an unlikely 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte's Blues as they embarked on their journey to seventh place in the top flight, booking a European adventure in the process.

But the Blues will be determined not to make it two losses in a row on the first day of the league season, with Chelsea strong favourites to taste victory on August 11 (8/15 at SkyBet).

Town's first away match of the season follows the visit of Chelsea, with the Terriers heading to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City - a two-game spell even tough for the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wagner's side was the first and only team to stop the Citizens from scoring at home in the league last term in the third-to-last game of the season, but once again the Terriers will not be expected to take anything from the clash with Pep Guardiola's champions.

Town could well be staring at a barren run to open the season therefore, something that wasn't experienced in the last campaign.

Although no one could have predicted the scintillating form Town showed at the start of the last season, they will have to go one further this year to get anything from their first two outings.

Even the most avid Town fan would be unlikely to predict two wins from two this time around, which will put pressure on matches later in the season.

Although Town finished strong last term, they experienced a dip in form between October and November - a wobble which has been present in the last three campaigns.

Last year Town won just two of seven games over the two months, pushing the Terriers deep into the bottom half for the first time all season.

The year before, five defeats in eight matches over the same period forced Town outside of the play-off spots for the first and only time in the whole promotion campaign.

And in 2015, six losses in nine clashes in October and November left the Terriers in the Championship relegation zone, leading to the dismissal of Chris Powell and Wagner's Town entrance.

This season Town have to turn that slump into a positive due to the tricky start they must navigate, but even more emphasis will be put on to that period because of the fixtures Town are scheduled to play this term in the pre-Christmas stretch.

The Terriers face trips to Burnley, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the two-month period, with Town claiming victory against the first two last campaign.

Wolves are the only team Town didn't face last term, but the last time the Terriers played at Molineux they claimed a 1-0 win to book a spot in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The home ties over the same time consist of visits from Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham United.

Although the match against the Reds will not be easy, Town could well target the home ties with newly-promoted Fulham and the Hammers for points.

The pressure on these two months could well be high for Town therefore, especially if fewer points are accumulated in the first seven matches of the season.

Town took nine points from their opening seven fixtures last year, but were restricted to six from their next nine afterwards as the slump took hold.

This year the Terriers can't afford another slip up before Christmas and need to turn that bogey period into one of their strongest of the season.