Steve Mounie burst on to the Premier League scene last year at Selhurst Park.

The Benin international's brace fired Huddersfield Town to a first top-flight victory in 45 years, eight months and 16 days.

It came after a Joel Ward own goal had edged the Terriers in front against Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace , who were dismantled by a rampant Town side full of passion, determination and unity.

It had been 16,695 days since Frank Worthington and Jimmy Lawson bagged a goal each against Brian Clough's Derby County in the old Division One to claim the Terriers' last victory in the top tier, but Town's catharsis was finally completed in Croydon last August.

What Town fans experienced after that opening day triumph was a campaign full of delirious highs and earth-shattering lows, reflecting the landscape surrounding the John Smith's Stadium .

But David Wagner 's men pulled through and clinched survival with a battling display at Stamford Bridge in the penultimate game of the season; a stalemate that sparked scenes of wild jubilation in a small corner of the capital and back home in West Yorkshire.

Many fuzzy heads made their way back to Huddersfield the following day, the scale of the Terriers' achievement beginning to dawn on many of those associated with the football club.

The party on the final day will be long-remembered by many, not just because of legendary manager Arsene Wenger 's emotional farewell to Arsenal at the John Smith's Stadium, but because of the carnival atmosphere provided by the exceptional Town fans who stood by their team for the whole, turbulent season.

But in football there is never a moment to stand still.

As quickly as the old season ends, preparations for the next begin, with this summer's transfer window opening immediately following the culmination of the campaign.

In the 51 days since Town's 1-0 defeat to the Gunners, four men have become Terriers, 54 World Cup matches have been played and the English public has decided football is coming home.

The Town heroes of last year are also back in training, their achievement becoming a distant memory with the realisation that in 39 days' time they embark on their next mission: to do it all over again.

Town's players look ready for the task; one look at social media revealing the graft each one of the Terriers has put in over the summer to ensure they hit the training pitch running this summer.

Wagner and his backroom staff also look to have their pre-season schedule sorted, returning to Kirchberg in Tirol with the aim of replicating last season's successful build-up and, in turn, the last campaign as a whole.

The management team, consisting of the head coach and assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes, will bring the players back up to match fitness and give the playing staff – both new and returning – the best chance of starting the Premier League season with a bang.

And that's what Town must do once again this term.

It will be easier said than done, however, with Town taking on 2016/17 top-flight champions Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium on the opening day of the season.

The Blues will be a different prospect to Crystal Palace last year, with Roman Abramovich's side looking to improve on their poor season last time out, which saw them finish sixth.

But the stars could be aligning for Town, and the Terriers should go into the fixture hopeful of picking up points – as long as they can replicate their scintillating display of last season’s opening day.

Firstly, Chelsea's managerial situation has been one of the sagas of the summer, with Antonio Conte still at the helm despite strong rumours of former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri waiting in the wings.

For Palace last term, Frank De Boer was given 47 days to drill his style of play into the Eagles' squad and he could not do so, getting the sack 30 days after their Town thumping.

If Sarri were to take over at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, he would have just 38 days to instil his philosophy, bring in his own signings and get the players up to fitness ahead of their first fixture in West Yorkshire.

In addition, Chelsea are yet to make any new acquisitions.

The Blues have been linked with a number of high-profile stars and are likely to be scouting the stand-outs from this summer's World Cup but, with 36 days until the transfer window slams shut, no players have come through the doors in west London.

That could be down to the situation of Abramovich, who is currently without a visa and cannot return to the UK, as much as to the managerial complications.

Whatever the reason, it means Town have the run on the FA Cup winners and should be better prepared come August 11.

Chelsea still have a plethora of superstars in their ranks, but what we've seen from Town under the stewardship of Wagner is that hard work, team spirit and detailed preparation can overcome raw talent.

Should the Terriers put all of that together over the next month and take it into the Chelsea clash, Town could once again explode on to the scene at the start of the season.

And that would provide a statement to the other teams likely to be sucked into a relegation scrap during the run in, throwing down the gauntlet and making it clear that second-season syndrome will not be affecting this group of players.

Of course the first match could come around and Chelsea's class might tell, but Town have to go into the match confident of causing a stir - just as they did against Crystal Palace last season.

Let's hope that once again Mounie and his team mates are in the mood on the opening day and can record another crushing victory to kick off their campaign.