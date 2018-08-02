Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Finally the summer is over and the Premier League is just around the corner.

Of course this year we've been spoiled with the World Cup, but nothing will compare to the nail-biting, fist-clenching, season-long wonders of domestic football, with Huddersfield Town experiencing the highs and lows more than most sides last year.

Those dark days after the turn of the year, when Town went five league matches without picking up a point, were evened out by the incredible scenes at both Manchester City and Chelsea when hope was restored and Town eventually clinched survival.

It was a gruelling season and a tough test for Town returning to the top flight after 45 years in the lower-league wilderness, but one which they passed superbly, out-fighting and out-playing three teams who had been established in the top tier for a number of seasons.

So what can we expect this season? Will Town once again prove their mettle in the top tier? Will they be able to establish themselves in the promised land or will their time at the pinnacle of English football come to an end?

That's the million-pound question and one no pundit, player or head coach can answer.

But there are a few things I believe Town fans can count on this season.

They can be confident that their team will be ready come the first match against Chelsea on Saturday, August 11.

Two pre-season training camps will make certain of that, and the thorough research and application of David Wagner, Christoph Buhler, Andrew Hughes and the rest of the backroom staff will ensure the team is prepped for another hard-fought campaign.

The supporters can be sure that Town have the tools to go one better in the league this season, with the incoming transfers adding strings to the Town bow, which was already well stocked with the finishing capability of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, the passing of Aaron Mooy and the grit and determination of Jonathan Hogg, along with the attributes of the rest of the focused squad.

Adama Diakhaby brings pace to the attack and provides an immediate counter-attacking option, Ramadan Sobhi brings skill and strength to the wide positions and Juninho Bacuna brings another option in the centre of the park with his calm and cultured approach in the middle.

We all know what Terence Kongolo will add to Town's defence, while Erik Durm brings experience above his years and Ben Hamer provides stern competition for the previously untroubled Jonas Lossl.

And finally, the fans can guarantee that their side will fight tooth and nail to stay in the top flight and attempt to continue their legacy that will be looked back on with joy in many years to come.