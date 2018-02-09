Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has declared Huddersfield Town’s season starts in earnest this weekend as his side face AFC Bournemouth in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Terriers will be looking for their first win in nine league encounters when they entertain Eddie Howe’s in-form Cherries who are eight without defeat.

Town’s woes has seen the side drop into the bottom three for the first time this season after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And that defeat preceded another loss to top-flight heavyweights Liverpool at home the previous Tuesday evening in front of the BT Sport cameras.

“We said at Old Trafford ‘now our season starts, now all together we have to stand up and fight,’” David Wagner told the media ahead of Sunday's John Smith’s encounter (kick-off Noon).

“The next 12 games in the Premier League gives everyone the opportunity to fight and shine.

“It is always difficult to collect points against the top six and although we have to be on our very best we have a better chance against Bournemouth.

“This is the first time we are playing a side in and around us - we know what is in front of us and what we have to do."

After Bournemouth, the Premier League fixtures sees an away Wembley trip to Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, March 3) sandwiching mouthwatering contests against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion (Saturday, February 24), Swansea City (Saturday, March 10 ) and Crystal Palace (Saturday, March 17).

On paper, they are all games that are winnable for Wagner’s men and potentially enough points could be collected to help guide the side out of the bottom three.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It’s a prospect the German is relishing while calling on everyone connected to the club and local community to do their part in the coming month or so.

“We can’t wait to start this period of games; we have the feeling there is only one direction now and that is to try to collect points and move up the table,” said Wagner.

“There is no pressure in being in the bottom three – it is only positive as we can only go forward and upwards.

“We are in a position where we can chase; we can be totally fearless with freedom.

“We have always been aware we have had to fight for Premier League survival from day one.

“But we all together have to fight to stay up; this is everyone from the players to the whole town who has to fight.

“We have to stay together, stick together, fight and believe.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner was also quick to underline the importance of Town’s mid-week FA Cup replay win at Birmingham City in boosting morale ahead of the run-in.

“We have the winning feeling back; we now want to build up the winning momentum we need in the Premier League,” Wagner added.

“The first thing we have to be focused on is a good performance on Sunday; we won’t collect points without it.

“We have to show our fighting spirit from the Manchester United game and the football from the Birmingham City game.”

The boss also confirmed Tommy Smith will miss the game with concussion while Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre are doubtful, although Danny Williams is back in contention.