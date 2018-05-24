Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans across Huddersfield and Kirklees will be left disappointed as Panini stickers have snubbed the area ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The iconic football brand has been creating World Cup sticker albums since 1970 with the latest collection already proving popular among supporters young and old.

And to celebrate the start of next month's tournament, Panini will tour towns and cities across the UK in a specially designed bus so people can get their football fix.

The event will give fans a chance to claim a free sticker album and swap stickers while freestylers will also be on hand to perform impressive tricks and show off their skills.

Yet despite having Yorkshire's only Premier League side it will not be coming to the area – instead opting to stop in Leeds on Monday May 28th, the home of mid-table SkyBet Championship side Leeds United.

It is a massive blow to the area who are likely to have at least three representatives in Russia – the first time since the late great Ray Wilson featured for England during the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

When the Examiner contacted Panini about the lack of a Huddersfield event, a spokesperson said: “We were guided by the bus company in terms of locations and how many hours the bus driver could drive for, while going for larger cities.

“We appreciate your point though and will definitely look at it for future tours.”

For a full list of stop the Panini Tour bus will be making, visit the official Panini UK website .