Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has called on Huddersfield Town to "have a right go" in their final six matches after the defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

Ayoze Perez netted a late winner for the Magpies at St James' Park on Saturday, with the home side dominating the ball for large portions of the match.

Town had to settle for 37 per cent of possession on Tyneside, and Merson would have liked the visitors to have had more of a go at their fellow promoted side, rather than settling for a point.

He said: "Today they went out saying 'let's not get beat here and if we don't get beat we've still got Newcastle in our sights' - you've got to go for it now.

"You've got to go for it - don't go out with a wimper.

"Have a right go and push forward because they have got players who can hurt you - if they have a go and get forward, but they just isolate players.

"You look at the Arsenal game and who knows - hopefully Arsenal will be in the Europa League final so you just never know about the timing."

Merson went on to comment on the Terriers style of play.

"I don't know the way they play, to be honest," said the ex-Arsenal player.

"I look at them and I think 'you've got no pace'.

"Ince didn't play today and I would have played him today.

"Newcastle were going to come at you and you need pace and they didn't have the pace.

"They had van la Parra on one side who was very good, but you just needed that pace on the other side.

"I just think there's something missing with them.

"But if you'd have said to Huddersfield at the start of the season '31 games gone and you're going to be out of the bottom three with two teams that can't buy a win at the moment below you' - bar West Brom who are relegated - you'd be more than happy."

He added: "You're going to ask Stoke and Southampton that question if you can get that win - you've just got to get that win.

"I look at Huddersfield play and I see the other teams around and I can see the other teams getting a shock result - I can't see Huddersfield getting a shock result and that is the problem."