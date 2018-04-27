The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted Huddersfield Town to lose to Everton FC this weekend.

Town sit 16th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the bottom three, and can go to within touching distance of survival with a victory over the Toffees at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

But the ex-Arsenal man does not believe the Terriers will earn a second season in the top flight the easy way, opting for a 1-0 win for Sam Allardyce's Blues in West Yorkshire,

In his weekly predictions piece for Sky Sports, Merson said: "This is it, it's crunch time!

"Huddersfield can pull clear from danger with a positive result but I think the wait will go on. The Terriers don't handle pressure well.

"Yes, they got a massive result against Watford with the last kick of the game, but they are not a free-flowing side.

"Everton are going to make things hard for them, they have got a bit more guile about them and I see them nicking it."

Although the 50-year-old ex-England international believes Town will slip up at home this weekend, he does not believe the Terriers will drop any places in the Premier League table - despite it condensing below them.

That's because Merson has predicted Stoke City, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion all to lose this weekend.

However, the pundit believes Crystal Palace will earn three points over Leicester City, Southampton will beat south coast rivals AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City will earn a draw at home against Chelsea.