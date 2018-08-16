The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Huddersfield Town will be heavily beaten by Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

The Terriers claimed a remarkable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, but the former Arsenal forward does not believe David Wagner 's men will recreate their success this time round.

Merson believes Town, who he claims were "slaughtered" by Chelsea last time out, will be on the end of a 5-0 hammering at the hands of City, with Pep Guardiola's side having "too much" for the Terriers to handle.

In his predictions column for Sky Sports , Merson wrote: "City have hit the ground running and Huddersfield got slaughtered by Chelsea, they were well beaten at home. This is a different kettle of fish again, I just don't see how they can contain them.

"Kevin de Bruyne is a massive miss for City, of course, but they'll still have too much for Huddersfield."

Elsewhere, Merson predicts wins for Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and West Ham United, while his only draw of the weekend comes between Cardiff City and Newcastle United.