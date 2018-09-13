The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Huddersfield Town will beat Crystal Palace tomorrow - if Wilfried Zaha does not play.

The former Arsenal man has predicted a 2-0 victory for the visiting Eagles, but only if their star winger is passed fit to start against the Terriers.

Palace have an awful record when the Ivory Coast international is absent, with the Croydon club losing all 10 of the last fixtures in which Zaha has not featured.

And Merson believes that pattern will continue this weekend should the forward fail to recover from a left adductor injury sustained before the Eagles' clash with Southampton two weeks ago.

In his weekly Premier League predictions column for Sky Sports, the pundit said: "If Wilfried Zaha plays, Crystal Palace win. If he doesn't, they don't. Simple.

"His pace opens the game up for Palace, which provides space for others to flourish. Huddersfield won't be able to cope."