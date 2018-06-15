The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson pulled out of an event at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday despite being due to wear a Gonzo outfit.

The former Arsenal and England forward was scheduled to speak at the 'An Evening With' event last night alongside legends Sir Geoff Hurst and Peter Shilton OBE, but the 50-year-old was absent.

Merson blamed illness for the lack of an appearance, taking to Twitter to explain to those attending why he would not be present.

He posted: "Unfortunately I can't be at Huddersfield Town tonight due to illness but I hope you have a successful event with Geoff Hurst & Peter Shilton."

In February last season, the Sky Sports pundit stated that he would dress up as the Muppets character Gonzo should Town stay in the Premier League for the 2018/19 season.

And after Town clinched survival against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the penultimate match of the campaign, the former Arsenal man stayed true to his word and appeared on the next Premier League Predictions show.

Merson had committed to wearing the costume again at the John Smith's Stadium last night for the "An Evening With" event, but did not make it to the Town stadium.