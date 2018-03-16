The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has once again predicted a Huddersfield Town loss this weekend.

The Terriers take on relegation rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, where a win would take David Wagner's men to 13th in the Premier League table and seven points clear of the drop - should other results go their way.

Palace are sat in the relegation zone and have to beat Town to climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Southampton, whose match with fellow strugglers Swansea City has been postponed due to the Welsh side's FA Cup quarter final match with Tottenham Hotspur.

And the ex-Arsenal man believes the Roy Hodgson's side will have enough to beat Town at the John Smith's Stadium, predicting a 2-1 win for the Croydon club.

He told Sky Sports: "I watched Huddersfield last week playing against 10 men for 79 minutes plus stoppage-time and they never looked like scoring.

"Palace, meanwhile, should have got a result at Chelsea in all honesty.

"With Wilfried Zaha back to fitness and back in the team, I fancy them to get a massive result."