Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted another loss for Huddersfield Town this weekend when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.

The former Arsenal man expects the Terriers to lose 2-0 on Merseyside, and admitted the match would have been a "banker" had Brazilian winger Richarlison not been suspended.

Merson went on to suggest that it could be a "long" season for the Terriers after their "nightmare" start against Chelsea and Manchester City was followed by a draw to Cardiff City.

In his weekly predictions column on Sky Sports, Merson wrote: "This would have been a banker if Richarlison was playing, they looked alright at Bournemouth.

"They went 2-0 up and I think they ran out of legs, Bournemouth just looked the fitter team.

"I don't see Huddersfield doing anything, though, to be honest.

"It's going to be a long season for them, they had a nightmare start but Cardiff was the game for them, and they never really looked like scoring.

"That was a must-win match for Huddersfield, and I don't expect them to get anything here.

"Going into the international break with one point would be tough.

"They stayed up last season because of their start, and you've got to keep doing the things you did last season to match it, and they won't beat Manchester United at home or get anything at Chelsea."