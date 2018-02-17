The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United megastar Paul Pogba is out of this evening's FA Cup Fifth Round clash at Huddersfield Town.

After a week's worth of speculation of a rift between the Frenchman and boss Jose Mourinho, a tweet from the club's official Twitter page simply said the player would miss the game through illness.

It went on to say Under 23 midfielder Ethan Hamilton would take his place in the matchday squad for the John Smith's Stadium encounter (kick-off 5:30pm).

Only yesterday, Jose Mourinho was forced to deny a problem with Pogba with the Portuguese player calling media rumours 'lies'.

Mourinho said: "I think you are nice with words when you say speculation, you should say lies.

"It's a big lie that our relationship is not good. It's a big lie that we don't communicate.

"So be objective and say what we all know - in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period."